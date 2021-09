Damn, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is not only living up to its name, but it’s completely dominating the Atlantic City entertainment scene. In just one month, KISS blew the rafters off the Etess Arena with the biggest stage show Atlantic City has possibly ever seen; Journey proved – like KISS – they belong to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; comedian Bill Burr made more than 10,000 people uproariously laugh at his two sold-out shows; and Toby Keith threw a “Red Solo Cup” country party for the masses.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO