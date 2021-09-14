NJ’s car shortage made worse by Ida

Some New Jersey residents who were affected by Hurricane Ida may be getting some added help. The state labor department says they could be eligible for disaster unemployment assistance if they work or live in one of the counties that have been declared a major disaster area. To qualify, an individual would have had to lose their job directly due to the storm. There are several other qualifications an individual would have to meet. The state says before anyone can receive disaster unemployment assistance, they would have to be ineligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits.

