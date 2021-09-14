NJ’s car shortage made worse by Ida
Inventory was already low because of supply chain problems caused by the pandemic. There’s a buyer-beware warning for those in the market to buy a new or used car. With thousands of vehicles destroyed in the floodwaters of Tropical Storm Ida, owners are now heading to dealerships in search of replacements. That’s putting pressure on an already distressed industry because of supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, including a microchip shortage. Inventory is at record lows.www.njspotlight.com
