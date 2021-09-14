CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garfield, NJ

NJ’s car shortage made worse by Ida

By Leah Mishkin
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Inventory was already low because of supply chain problems caused by the pandemic. There’s a buyer-beware warning for those in the market to buy a new or used car. With thousands of vehicles destroyed in the floodwaters of Tropical Storm Ida, owners are now heading to dealerships in search of replacements. That’s putting pressure on an already distressed industry because of supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, including a microchip shortage. Inventory is at record lows.

www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
yourerie

Car dealers react to car shortages due to the pandemic

If you drive around Erie, you might see a problem. Car dealerships seem to have very few new cars on their lots. The low inventory was brought on by the pandemic. Some dealerships are reportedly adding on fees in the thousands when purchasing a car, but others are sticking with their sticker price.
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garfield, NJ
Asbury Park Press

NJ insurance adjusters are in short supply after Ida. Here's what homeowners can do

It felt like the end of her world for Clifton's Maria De Lourdes Torres. In March, her husband of 40 years, Norman Chidiac, died of COVID-related complications. Then came Hurricane Ida. The remnants of the storm flooded the basement of her Grove Street home and almost submerged the commercial building on Clifton Avenue that the 73-year-old had invested in with Chidiac, destroying a barbershop, law office and pharmacy.
CLIFTON, NJ
96-5 The Fox

Here Are The 13 Most Violent Towns In North Dakota – Surprised?

How safe do you feel living here in Bismarck? Do you go for a walk at night? Any fears of violence in our city? Here is a list compiled by the FBI for 2019 - they kept statistics on 45 cities from North Dakota - everything from population to robbery/burglary/arson and violent crime. Any guesses before we begin on which North Dakota Town had the most violent crimes? Here are the top 13.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Car Buyers#The Cars#Mike S Auto Sales
The Independent

Cab firm Addison Lee to go fully electric by 2023

Cab company Addison Lee has pledged it will operate only electric vehicles from 2023.The London firm said it is investing £160 million to shift its 4,000-strong fleet to electric.This will involve putting 200 Volkswagen ID.4 vehicles on the capital’s roads every month from November.The commitment is the largest single order of electric vehicles made by the UK’s private hire industry, according to Addison Lee.We can help more businesses reduce their carbon footprint and give passengers greater access to green, safe and premium transport optionsLiam Griffin, Addison LeeThe firm’s chief executive Liam Griffin said: “As the transport provider of choice for...
BUSINESS
NJ Spotlight

Urban renters suffering from slow rollout of pandemic aid

Some 30% of the $1.2 billion in federal aid has been given out to 4,500 households, according to the NJ Department of Community Affairs. Both the state and the federal governments have made aid available for renters affected by the pandemic. But tracking who’s received what — isn’t always easy. Data from the state shows many urban areas — the communities where tenants and landlords were hit hardest — have successfully distributed the funds. Those include Paterson, Irvington, Jersey City, East Orange and Newark, as well as Atlantic City and Bayonne. But other densely packed urban areas are suffering from a slow rollout.
HOUSE RENT
MotorBiscuit

Catalytic Converters Stolen From Fleet Of School Buses

Catalytic converters are critical to the environment. Their primary purpose is to help clean the exhaust gasses from internal combustion cars to help reduce their impact on air quality. Nearly every vehicle on public roads is required to have one. Since catalytic converters are so important, they are also very...
CARS
NJ Spotlight

NJ homeowners being warned of contractor fraud after Tropical Storm Ida

Navigating scams and up-charges in rebuilding after Ida's deluge. Homeowners in New Jersey looking to rebuild after Tropical Storm Ida are being told to beware of dishonest practices like price gouging. That’s when the cost of a service exceeds 10% of the normal sale before a state of emergency. It’s a practice many residents say they experienced after Superstorm Sandy. Consumer advocates say the state needs to do more to make sure contractors are held accountable.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Disaster unemployment assistance, tolls to fund Hudson River Tunnel Project

Some New Jersey residents who were affected by Hurricane Ida may be getting some added help. The state labor department says they could be eligible for disaster unemployment assistance if they work or live in one of the counties that have been declared a major disaster area. To qualify, an individual would have had to lose their job directly due to the storm. There are several other qualifications an individual would have to meet. The state says before anyone can receive disaster unemployment assistance, they would have to be ineligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits.
TRAFFIC
Cleveland.com

Labor shortages are getting worse. Small businesses are feeling heat.

The labor shortage is getting even worse for many business businesses, and the Covid-19 Delta variant is only adding to their troubles. Two-thirds of business owners reported having a “very difficult’ time finding the right employees to fill open roles, up from 59% in August and from 50% in July, according to a survey of 4,079 small-business owners by small business network Alignable.
SMALL BUSINESS
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Technology startup invested in Newark, state aid for flooded businesses

HAX indicated that it chose Newark because of its infrastructure, affordable space and top research universities. Newark will become the U.S. headquarters for the technology startup development program known as HAX. The state and a Princeton-based venture capital firm SOSV are investing a combined $50 million in the program, with the intent of developing 100 companies over the next five years. Gov. Phil Murphy says the partnership will lead to 2,500 new jobs and millions of new investments in the years ahead. HAX chose Newark because of its infrastructure, affordable space and top research universities. It will open the Newark location next year.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Drivers rush electric car incentive deal

A popular incentive program aimed at helping motorists purchase or lease electric vehicles is running out of money — less than three months after starting up again. The incentive program kicked in on July 6 and is nearly out of the $30 million budgeted for it. The New Jersey Board...
TRAFFIC
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight News: September 16, 2021

Not long ago, Labor Day was the anticipated date many workers were expected to head back to the office. But the rise of COVID-19 caseloads, driven by the delta variant, is deterring employees from making that return. Thursday, officials announced 2,442 positive cases and 26 new deaths. Since the start...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy