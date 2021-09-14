CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheeling, WV

Explore Wheeling With This Artist’s Interactive Coloring Book

By Alex Panas
weelunk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat comes to mind when you think of iconic Wheeling landmarks? Perhaps it’s the Wheeling Suspension Bridge – one of the few of its kind to be designated a National Historic Landmark. Or maybe it’s Gideon, the new T-Rex that hovers from the second floor of the SMART Centre Market. Thanks to local artist Mindi Yarbrough, anyone can explore Wheeling with her one-of-a-kind coloring book that features several recognizable spots from across the Friendly City.

weelunk.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Entertainment
Wheeling, WV
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Wheeling, WV
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloring Books#Art#First Book#Book Series#T Rex#Wheeling Heritage#The Artisan Center Shop#Javascript#Ohio University#Ball State University
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy