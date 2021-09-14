Explore Wheeling With This Artist’s Interactive Coloring Book

What comes to mind when you think of iconic Wheeling landmarks? Perhaps it’s the Wheeling Suspension Bridge – one of the few of its kind to be designated a National Historic Landmark. Or maybe it’s Gideon, the new T-Rex that hovers from the second floor of the SMART Centre Market. Thanks to local artist Mindi Yarbrough, anyone can explore Wheeling with her one-of-a-kind coloring book that features several recognizable spots from across the Friendly City.