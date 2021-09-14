No suspicious materials found after bomb threat at Schoolcraft HS

Schoolcraft police, Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office deputies and other law enforcement are working with Schoolcraft Community Schools officials to investigate a bomb threat at Schoolcraft High School.

When officers arrived, school administrators has already begun implementing procedures for such a threat and the school was being evacuated.

It happened about 3:30 p.m., according to the Schoolcraft Police Department.

No suspicious materials were found after several hours of sweeping the entire school and surrounding areas. Police don't believe there is any immediate threat to students, school staff or the community.

Schoolcraft Police Department is heading the investigation.

In a letter sent to parents Tuesday evening, Schoolcraft Community Schools said school will continue as scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Schoolcraft Fire Department and a bomb-sniffing dog from Western Michigan University are also at the scene.

A note was sent to parents with pickup information.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact the Schoolcraft Police Department at 269-679-5600.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube