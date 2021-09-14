CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

No suspicious materials found after bomb threat at Schoolcraft HS

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wwckb_0bw0ZyRs00

Schoolcraft police, Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office deputies and other law enforcement are working with Schoolcraft Community Schools officials to investigate a bomb threat at Schoolcraft High School.

When officers arrived, school administrators has already begun implementing procedures for such a threat and the school was being evacuated.

It happened about 3:30 p.m., according to the Schoolcraft Police Department.

No suspicious materials were found after several hours of sweeping the entire school and surrounding areas. Police don't believe there is any immediate threat to students, school staff or the community.

Schoolcraft Police Department is heading the investigation.

In a letter sent to parents Tuesday evening, Schoolcraft Community Schools said school will continue as scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Schoolcraft Fire Department and a bomb-sniffing dog from Western Michigan University are also at the scene.

A note was sent to parents with pickup information.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact the Schoolcraft Police Department at 269-679-5600.

FORK TOWNSHIP, Mich — UPDATE: Shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office issued the following:. "On 09-18-2021 at approximately 0820 hours, the 84-year-old female reporting missing on Truman near 50th Avenue in Fork Township was located by Barryton Community and Evart Area Fire personnel in the woods behind her residence. She was coherent and suffering from hypothermia. She was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital due to her condition, but is expected to make a full recovery.
