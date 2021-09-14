CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

The DOJ Is Investigating Georgia's Prison System For Civil Rights Violations

By Lisa Hagen
NPR
 6 days ago

The Department of Justice is launching a probe into the conditions of Georgia's state prison system, citing high levels of violence and gang activity. To Georgia now. That's where the U.S. Justice Department is opening an investigation into Georgia's state prison system because of possible civil rights violations. Officials say staff shortages are leading to violence and sexual abuse, as Lisa Hagen from member station WABE reports.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#The Department Of Justice#Wabe#Civil Rights Division#The Justice Department#Department Of Corrections#Npr News#Rachel Zeffira Song#Verb8tm Inc
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy