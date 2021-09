After starting their season with a loss, the Bruins now have a chance to win three straight games for the first time since October 2018. UCLA men’s soccer (2-1) returns to Wallis Annenberg Stadium on Monday to play against Cal State Northridge (0-3). The contest kicks off a five-game homestand for the blue and gold. In the last five games the Bruins have played against the Matadors, the Bruins are 4-1. With a win streak in hand and home crowd advantage, the team has the chance to extend that advantage.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO