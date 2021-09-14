Asian noodle salad with peanut sauce

IHOP is doubling down on sweet treats just ahead of Halloween with the debut of its new Reese’s Pieces Pancakes and new Caramel Apple à La Mode Pancakes. With fall essentially here, IHOP recently announced that its seasonal Pumpkin Spice Pancakes will be returning for a limited time. And this year, the festive fall treat will also be joined by two new pancake options. The new Reese’s Pieces Pancakes consists of two or four buttermilk pancakes topped with chocolate sauce, Reese’s peanut butter sauce, Reese’s Pieces candy, and whipped cream. On the other hand, the Caramel Apple à la Mode Pancakes consist of the same buttermilk pancakes, but with a topping of apple cinnamon compote, caramel sauce, and a whole scoop of vanilla ice cream.

