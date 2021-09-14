CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Asian noodle salad with peanut sauce

By About
KELOLAND TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we’re being joined by Whitney Werner, a Certified Holistic Health Coach with She Lives Fit. She’s here today to share with us how we can put a new spin on a pasta salad with a new and exciting peanut sauce.

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Cider-Inspired Hot Sauces

Bushwick Kitchen and Angry Orchard teamed up to create a trio of hot sauces inspired by hard ciders. The Angry Orchard inspired-hot sauces include Crisp Apple Jalapeno, Peach Mango Scotch Bonnet and Strawberry Jalapeno, each of which is based on a different cider from the brand's crisp and refreshing lineup. As Daniel Doll, CEO of Bushwick, describes, "Angry Orchard's hard ciders offer sweetness and an edge that brings the best collaboration with our flavorful heat."
FOOD & DRINKS
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CANDY

Homemade Chocolate peanut butter candy made with peanut butter, chocolate, powdered sugar, butter & vanilla! Fancy peanut butter chocolates made easy at home & perfect for gift giving!. Homemade candies are always the best because you get to control what goes in and adjust the flavors and textures to your...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Sauce#Noodle#Pasta Sauce#Pasta Salad#Food Drink#Asian
gordonramsayclub.com

Easy Peanut Butter Truffles

These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup smooth...
RECIPES
KELOLAND TV

From zero to three: Tea becomes a new coffee shop hot spot

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The community of Tea is seeing a lot of growth right now with many new houses and apartments going up all over town. But for many years, this booming community has been missing a key amenity. It may be called Tea, but the many people in...
TEA, SD
TrendHunter.com

Peanut Candy Pancakes

IHOP is doubling down on sweet treats just ahead of Halloween with the debut of its new Reese’s Pieces Pancakes and new Caramel Apple à La Mode Pancakes. With fall essentially here, IHOP recently announced that its seasonal Pumpkin Spice Pancakes will be returning for a limited time. And this year, the festive fall treat will also be joined by two new pancake options. The new Reese’s Pieces Pancakes consists of two or four buttermilk pancakes topped with chocolate sauce, Reese’s peanut butter sauce, Reese’s Pieces candy, and whipped cream. On the other hand, the Caramel Apple à la Mode Pancakes consist of the same buttermilk pancakes, but with a topping of apple cinnamon compote, caramel sauce, and a whole scoop of vanilla ice cream.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
browneyedbaker.com

The Weekend Dish: 9/18/2021

We’re still having some humid days close to 80 degrees here, so I am MORE than ready to usher in sweatshirt and hot cocoa weather! I spied highs in the 60’s next week, so I’m obviously thrilled 🤩. Do you have anything on your fall bucket list for this year?
THEATER & DANCE
eatwell101.com

Easy Noodle Kugel

Easy Noodle Kugel Recipe – Simply the best kugel recipe around! Soft and lightly sweet, this dessert-style noodle kugel is just perfect for brunches, potlucks, and holiday get-togethers. You can even get creative by adding dried fruit or a crunchy topping to customize your kugel. Enjoy!. Make this for dinner!
RECIPES
thetahoeweekly.com

Falafel with Tahini Sauce

When I was a vegetarian living in New York, falafels were a staple of my diet. At a recent dinner party, a guest approached me as I was frying falafels for 25 people. “I am Jewish, and grew up eating falafels,” he said. “This is the best falafel I’ve ever tasted.”
RECIPES
addisonmagazine.com

Noodle Dishes in the Corridor

Noodles are the ultimate comfort food. Especially when they are prepared to perfection and served with amazing meat, spices, veggies, and sauce. Is your mouth watering yet? While you could prepare noodles at home (they are surprisingly easy to make!), you can’t go wrong with trying some of the amazing noodle dishes in the Corridor. From Thai food to Italian, there are plenty of options available. Check out some of our favorites below.
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

From Spaghetti Squash Burrito Bowls to Crispy Asian Peanut Tofu: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes include spaghetti squash burrito bowls and cookies so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
RECIPES
Forks Over Knives

Vegan Soba Noodle Salad

Delicious, light, and easy to prepare, this vegan soba noodle salad gets its tasty crunch from fresh veggies cut into matchsticks. With a bright dressing of yuzu ponzu, rice vinegar, and spicy ginger, this Japanese-inspired dish is perfect to enjoy on warm evenings, and it travels well for take-along lunches. Soba noodles are made from buckwheat and have an earthy, slightly nutty flavor that plays well with acidic sauce.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Japanese-Inspired BBQ Sauces

When it comes to Japanese BBQ sauces, it doesn't get more authentic than Bachan's family recipe. Passed down through generations, the delicious recipe is now offered for purchased thanks to the supportive and hard-working Judy Yokoyama (known to the family as 'Bachan') and her grandson Justin Gill who "has dreamt of bringing [the] family's sauce to the market since [he] was a kid."
RECIPES
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Cheers for the Noodle Nook

You go into a customizable restaurant with a little bit of apprehension, you don’t know what goes well together, and you feel as though it’ll take many trips to get the right order. Most of the time that holds true, unless you try the Noodle Nook located in the Huddle at LaFortune.
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Vegan Bolognese Sauces

Italian food brand Paesana has launched its 'Plant-Based Bolognese Sauce' in 100 Costco stores throughout Canada. The vegan-friendly pasta sauce is a full-bodied ragu made from Beyond Meat branded "crumbles," fresh Italian tomatoes, olive oil, and red wine. According to Paesana, after discovering Beyond Meat crumbles -- an alternative to...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Fire-Inspired Instant Noodles

The Hot & Spicy Fire Wok Volcanic Mongolian Beef Cup Noodles are being launched by Nissin Foods as its hottest instant noodles yet to provide consumers with a way to satisfy their craving for piquant foods. The noodles are reported to feature a six out of six on the Nissin's chili pepper heat scale ranking, which makes them the hottest option ever created. Each serving comes with the hot and spicy noodles along with a Fire Sauce packet to let the consumer customize how much heat they want.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Mochi-Topped Ramen Noodles

Japan's own Kourkakuen works together with Lotte to offer a special new dish for the season. Together, the duo came up with a new way to enjoy the notable Yukimi Daifuku mochi ice cream alongside the iconic Japanese ramen noodles. It features the tender roast pork on top and the Japanese food chain is no stranger to unique food pairings as it has done chocolate noodles in the past for example.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

10 Authentic Sauce Recipes

The quest for a true and deliciously authentic sauce recipe is always something that chefs, culinary enthusiasts, and even those beginning to get into cooking as a hobby are interested in, regardless of the dish they are making. While there are many options on the shelf, only a few of the bottles and jars there are worth their salt. This list highlights some tasty authentic sauces for a variety of cuisines.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy