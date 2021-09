A Russian opposition politician lost weekend elections to a Kremlin-aligned opponent after spoiler candidates in the country's second city Saint Petersburg changed their names and even appearances to resemble him. Russia held parliamentary and local elections that were marred by irregularities and allegations of fraud, with early counts showing an easy win for the ruling United Russia party. Ahead of the vote, the case of Boris Vishnevsky made headlines after he claimed that two other candidates had changed their names and appearance in an update on the common tactic of nominating a "double" to split the vote and deliver victory to another candidate. He said they had grown beards and moustaches for the election posters.

