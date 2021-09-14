CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Far-right bid to reconvene Legislature called grandstanding

By KEITH RIDLER
Huron Daily Tribune
 6 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed meeting Wednesday by far-right Idaho House members to form a quorum at the Statehouse and force the Legislature to reconvene to prohibit vaccine mandates is grandstanding and illegitimate and has no chance of succeeding, key lawmakers said. Far-right lawmakers have said they will hold...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIVI-TV

Attempt by far-right to reconvene Idaho House fizzles

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An attempt by far-right lawmakers on Wednesday to form a quorum at the Statehouse that they say would have allowed them to force the Legislature to reconvene and pass laws to prohibit vaccine mandates fizzled when only 16 of the 70 House members showed up. Twelve...
BOISE, ID
WILX-TV

Gov. Whitmer calls on legislature to repeal law criminalizing abortion

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer called on the state legislature to pass legislation repealing Michigan’s 1930s law criminalizing abortion. Currently, it is not in effect because of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade. “I call on the legislature to send Senator Erika Geiss’...
LANSING, MI
Daily Iowan

Iowa legislature called for special redistricting session

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Tuesday convening a special legislative session to consider and enact a plan of legislative and congressional redistricting. The special session will begin Oct. 5. Lawmakers will receive new congressional and legislative maps on Thursday, Sept. 16. Chapter 42 of Iowa Code states that...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
The Independent

Senate parliamentarian sets back Dems' immigration push

Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said late Sunday, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal.The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan interpreter of its often enigmatic rules, is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden congressional Democrats and their allies in the pro-immigration and progressive communities. It badly damages Democrats’ hopes of unilaterally enacting — over Republican opposition — changes letting several categories of immigrants gain permanent residence and possibly citizenship. MacDonough's decision was described by a person informed about the ruling who would describe it only on condition of anonymity.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
NBC Connecticut

Lamont Calls On Legislature To Address Growing Emissions Concerns

Connecticut has had some success in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but Gov. Ned Lamont and his administration say it’s not enough. “Climate delay is just as dangerous for our kids, our communities as climate denial,” Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes says. Dykes says the lack of...
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Idaho Senate#Medicaid#Ap#Idaho House#Statehouse#Idaho Republican#Republicans#Conservatives#Americans#Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Guardian

Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industries. One of the lawmakers is the House’s single largest recipient of pharmaceutical industry campaign cash this election cycle, and another lawmaker’s immediate past chief of staff is now lobbying for drugmakers.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy