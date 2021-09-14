CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

StubHub to offer refunds for events canceled due to COVID-19

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15yRMm_0bw0Z1tc00

Attorney General Dave Yost announced that StubHub will be offering refunds for events canceled due to COVID-19.

“We’d all like a refund from the ride COVID has taken us on, but in this case there was written policy not followed,” Yost said. “That’s why we went to bat for Ohioans here and put money back in their pockets.”

Yost led an investigation into the ticket reseller, which included complaints about the company violating their "FanProtect Guarantee" policy from nine states and Washington D.C.

According to the policy, consumers would get full refunds on ticket purchases, including fees, if events were canceled.

StubHub suspended that policy in March 2020.

The investigation found that the company began denying refund requests and instead told consumers that they would receive credits equal to 120% of their purchases for future events.

The policy change impacted more than 12,000 Ohioans, according to Yost.

StubHub settled with Yost in court on Tuesday and agreed to the following terms:

  • Honor its refund policies.
  • Not change its refund policies for purchased tickets unless the purchasing consumer consents to the change.
  • Promptly process any refund requests it receives going forward for the events at issue.

Anyone who purchased a ticket through StubHub but has not received a refund can call either StubHub at 866-788-2482 or the Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-282-0515.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Comments / 0

Related
Morning Journal

StubHub to issue Ohioans refunds

Ticket reseller StubHub is issuing refunds to Ohioans who purchased tickets to events that were later canceled due to the novel coronavirus. An agreement was reached after an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and nine other states and Washington, D.C. The investigation was started after numerous complaints were received from customers that StubHub was violating its own policy under the “FanProtect Guarantee,” according to a news release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
CBS Denver

StubHub To Return More Than $3 Million To Coloradans Who Purchased Tickets To Canceled Events Due To Pandemic

DENVER (CBS4)– More than 8,600 Coloradans will receive refunds for tickets purchased for events that were canceled because of the pandemic. StubHub will return more than $3 million to consumers who bought tickets prior to March 25, 2020. (credit: Getty Images) Initially, the ticketing company refused to issue refunds and instead told ticketholders they would receive credits to their accounts. Multiple states investigated and pushed the company to reverse its decision.
COLORADO STATE
Power 96

Snubbed By StubHub? Minnesotans To Get Refunds

No doubt, the last year and a half has been anything but normal going. The coronavirus pretty much brought most everything we normally partake in to a halt. Restaurants, retail, sporting events and live entertainment are just a few of the things that were on the back burner for what seemed like forever.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stubhub#Covid 19#Ohio Attorney General#Covid#Ohioans#Apple#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Motor City Metro

Detroit COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Detroit: 1. 19900 Van Dyke Ave (313) 368-3800; 2. 15455 Gratiot Ave (313) 372-7076; 3. 18600 Livernois (313) 345-6020; 4. 16800 Schaefer Hwy (313) 864-9660; 5. 3200 E Jefferson Ave (313) 396-5481; 6. 13580 Grand River Ave (313) 653-3427;
DETROIT, MI
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
Popculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy