St. Vincent shares cinematic ‘The Nowhere Inn’ film title track

Cover picture for the articleAnnie Clark, aka St. Vincent, has shared the title track from her new film with Sleater-Kinney‘s Carrie Brownstein, The Nowhere Inn. St. Vincent: “I wanted to tell my story with humour and compassion”. The cinematic song, which you can listen to in a video below, is helmed by the film’s...

New movies to stream this week: 'The Mad Women's Ball,' 'The Nowhere Inn' and more

With "The Mad Women's Ball," the actress and filmmaker Mélanie Laurent delivers a handsome, disturbing adaptation of Victoria Mas's 2019 novel. Lou de Laâge stars as Eugenie, the daughter of an aristocratic family who is exploring all of the intellectual and artistic pursuits 19th-century France has to offer; Eugenie is also prone to occasional psychic fits, during which she communicates with "spirits." Whether because of these episodes or her unwillingness to submit to her father's bourgeois expectations, Eugenie is committed to the notorious La Salpêtrière hospital, where she discovers a community of women similarly warehoused for the "sickness" of resisting abuse, injustice and patriarchal norms. Laurent casts herself as a nurse named Geneviève, whose initial severity gives way to something more humane and vulnerable. With a shrewd eye for casting and attractive production values, she plunges viewers into the voyeurism and cruelty that drove what passed for treatment at Salpêtrière, which was headed by the real-life neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot (Grégoire Bonnet). The title event - an actual annual ritual at the hospital - is staged as a heartbreaking spectacle. If what occurs in its aftermath feels unconvincing and perfunctory, "The Mad Women's Ball" illuminates a fascinating and disquieting chapter in medical and social history. Unrated. Available on Amazon. Contains nudity, brief crude language, smoking, disturbing situations and mature themes. In French with subtitles. 121 minutes.
See St. Vincent Chase Herself in Haunting ‘The Nowhere Inn’ Video

In lieu of the upcoming film The Nowhere Inn where she stars with Carrie Brownstein, St. Vincent has shared a video for the film’s title track. Here, she stands behind a singer that is performing to a packed audience in an elegant theatre, while she is actually the one singing for the poser performer, as they both bear matching green gowns. St. Vincent and the performer are mimicking each other’s graceful hand gestures, and when the curtain closes, she chases her doppelganger through several red curtains. Singing “Been waiting now for years to see you / In my everlasting mirror,” she approaches and tries to turn around the fake-St. Vincent, to find out she has no face at all and pulls out a ring from her hair.
VIDEO: St. Vincent shares song from new film with Carrie Brownstein

As we told you in May, St. Vincent (Annie Clark) and Sleater-Kinney member Carrie Brownstein have collaborated on a film project. The Nowhere Inn was not only written by Clark and Brownstein, they both star in the film, which arrives in theaters and VOD this Friday, September 17th. Clark also...
The Nowhere Inn

From real-life friends Annie Clark (a.k.a. GRAMMY award-winning recording and touring artist St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia, Sleater-Kinney) comes the metafictional account of two creative forces banding together to make a documentary about St. Vincent’s music, touring life, and on-stage persona. But they quickly discover unpredictable forces lurking within subject and filmmaker that threaten to derail the friendship, the project, and the duo’s creative lives.
Movie Review – The Nowhere Inn (2021)

Starring St. Vincent, Carrie Brownstein, Ezra Buzzington, Toko Yasuda, Dakota Johnson, Chris Aquilino, and Drew Connick. St. Vincent sets out to make a documentary about her music, but when she hires a close friend to direct, notions of reality, identity, and authenticity grow increasingly distorted and bizarre. Without sounding rude...
The Nowhere Inn Review: St. Vincent’s Genre-Bender is as Eclectic and Mysterious as Its Subject

“How can anybody have you and lose you. And not lose their minds, too?”. The criticism of any film, narrative or documentary, wherein a musical artist plays him or herself is that it begins to play like branded IP rather than a natural extension of the artist’s work as the artist. For some, like Bruce Springsteen, a level of self-awareness about their process and inspiration is a design feature rather than a bug. For so many others, such as the Beatles or Spice Girls, big-screen outings were largely fan service. This brings us to the enigma of Annie Clark, who is painfully aware of her persona as a woman of mystery. In fact, she’s frequently mistaken or told she’s an unknown; outside of certain alt-rock circles, perhaps that is true. For some she means the world. For others—like a limo driver and bouncer who don’t know her—she’s simply not on the radar.
St. Vincent & Carrie Brownstein Attempt To Satirize Pop-Star Documentaries In The Nowhere Inn

We’re in the midst of a pop-star documentary boom. The past few years have brought an onslaught of films promising authentic glimpses into the lives of glittering pop figures: the bracing Billie Eilish documentary The World’s A Little Blurry, Taylor Swift’s carefully orchestrated Miss Americana, Beyoncé’s “Beychella” concert film Homecoming, even the Jonas Brothers jumping into the fray with Chasing Happiness. These movies give musicians — and their management — the chance to control their narratives; in return, fans get parceled-out morsels of intimacy. It’s a contract between artist and viewer, a bargain we make again and again and again.
‘The Nowhere Inn’ Intentionally Evades the ‘Grotesquely Capitalist Artistic Bullseye’

Carrie Brownstein’s work has always turned our expectations of the world on their head. As a musician, in Sleater-Kinney and Wild Flag, Brownstein has written songs with real meaning, taking on political and social topics other artists avoided. As an actress and writer, Brownstein has perfected the art of satire, first with breakout series Portlandia and now with The Nowhere Inn, a film co-written by Brownstein and St. Vincent’s Annie Clark.
The Nowhere Inn Might Even Leave St. Vincent Diehards Out in the Cold

Carrie Brownstein and Annie Clark know about rock documentaries. How could they not? Brownstein has spent the better part of 30 years singing and playing guitar, most famously in the seminal American rock band Sleater-Kinney, while Clark gigged and recorded with a variety of acts before beginning her solo career as St. Vincent about fifteen years ago. They must understand the fans-only tedium of so many rock docs (and the self-inflated routine of so many biopics), as surely as they understand the cliché of writing songs about the alienation of touring.
St. Vincent Hardly Down And Out Downtown Tuesday Night At The Armory

Like a pitcher full of Harvey Wallbangers, St. Vincent came ready to party 70’s style at the Armory on Tuesday night. Constantly morphing and dynamic, Annie Clark aka St. Vincent brought an elaborate production in support of her latest release Daddy’s Home. The venerable Armory was the perfect location to generate a legit retro vibe for the evening.
St. Vincent’s Mockumentary The Nowhere Inn Is Too Self-Conscious for Its Own Good

The Nowhere Inn opens with Annie Clark serenely sitting in the backseat of a limo that’s slicing through the desert. At first, it looks like a nod to a limousine scene from Cracked Actor, the cult-famous 1975 BBC documentary centering on a profoundly coked-out David Bowie, where he offers a mesmerizingly keyed-up performance for the camera. As St. Vincent, Clark has proven herself to be one of Bowie’s most worthy acolytes over the past 15 years, her evolving art rock and carefully constructed aesthetics taking cues from his flashy fluidity. In The Nowhere Inn, however, Clark’s limo is not a den of mania, but a setup for uncomfortable half-laughs: The driver rolls down the divider only to tell the guitar-shredding shapeshifter that he has no idea who she is. With a tight smile, Clark shrugs off his ignorance: “That’s OK. I’m not for everybody.”
Under the Stars: St. Vincent, Thao, Eris Drew, more musical highlights

Under the Stars is a quasi-weekly column that presents new music releases, upcoming shows, and a number of other adjacent items. We keep on rising to the top, SF!. The music is starting to get faint around here, people. It happened just 10 days after reporting that longtime music site...
[Review] St. Vincent’s Fake Rock-Doc Gets Lost, Goes ‘Nowhere’.

The Dallas-Sprung Musician Tries Reinventing The Wheel With Her Send-Up Of Music Documentary Tropes, But She Should’ve Stuck To The Basics. Writers: Annie Clark, Carrie Brownstein. Cast: Annie Clark, Carrie Brownstein, Dakota Johnson, Michael Bofshever. Opens: Texas Theatre. Does anyone know what happened to St. Vincent? Things seemed to be...
Listen to St. Vincent’s soundtrack to new mockumentary ‘The Nowhere Inn’

St. Vincent has shared the soundtrack to her and Carrie Brownstein’s new mockumentary The Nowhere Inn – check it out below. St. Vincent: “I wanted to tell my story with humour and compassion”. The film, which sees Annie Clark playing a fictionalised, satirical version of herself, was released on Friday...
There aren't enough superlatives to describe St. Vincent at Stage AE

You know that feeling when you leave a show and everything that pops into your head is some grand superlative — “one of the best,” “one of the greatest” — and you’re just like, “Whoa there, get a grip on yourself!”?. That was me having seen one Annie Clark, aka...
The Nowhere Inn Review: All You Should Know Before Watching this Dakota Johnson starrer

The American comedy thriller The Nowhere Inn was released recently for the viewers on big screens. The movie has been the brainchild of Carrie Brownstein and Annie Clark, who both happen to play their real-life character names in the movie. Joining these two are Jett Steiger and Lana Kim as the producers. Executive producers involved with the movie are Adam Pincus, Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman, and Bobcat Goldthwait.
