Lordsburg, NM

I-10 east shut down near Lordsburg due to rollover crash

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 6 days ago
LORDSBURG, New Mexico -- Interstate 10 eastbound was completely shut down Tuesday afternoon in the Lordsburg area following a rollover crash.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation advised of the closure as of 1:45 p.m. on I-10 east at milepost 42 (Separ). It reopened around 3:30 p.m.

An NMDOT spokeswoman said the vehicle rollover happened in a construction zone, but she didn't immediately have further details.

She indicated one lane of the interstate had been closed for paving and the crash happened in the open lane, triggering the brief highway closure.

