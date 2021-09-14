San Pedro Fish Market Celebrates – September 2021 – 65 yrs – Anniversary

The Los Angeles Zoo is excited to announce its Sustainable Wine+Dinner series, presented by C’ty National Bank, will return on Sept. 23 with Landmark Vineyards. This intimate evening will feature a conversation on the critically endangered berrendo, commonly known as the peninsular pronghorn, and the Los Angeles Zoo’s cross-collaborative work with Peninsular Pronghorn Recovery Project in Baja Mexico. After a visit to the Zoo’s berrendo habitat for a discussion led by Director of Animal Programs Beth Schaefer, guests will enjoy a sumptuous five-course dinner prepared by L.A. Zoo’s Executive Chef Eileen Aguilera and expertly paired with Landmark Vineyard wines. Landmark Vineyards produces handcrafted, ultra-premium Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from some of the State’s finest vineyards. A representative of Landmark Vineyards will be on hand to introduce each wine and discuss the importance of sustainable practices in California agriculture. These informative, yet fun, evenings are hosted to help foster a real-world connection between the attendees and the Zoo’s vital conservation work.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO