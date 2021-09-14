CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Pedro Fish Market Celebrates – September 2021 – 65 yrs – Anniversary

By Great Taste Magazine
great-taste.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating its 65th anniversary year, San Pedro Fish Market & Restaurant is pleased to present SHRIMPFEST21, a seafood paradise complete with a live mariachi band, appearances from prominent foodie tastemakers, including Foodbeast, and more. SHRIMPFEST21 is a public event at their original location on Wednesday, September 29, from 4 – 7 p.m.

