Apple unveils the iPhone 13: Here's what's new and what it'll cost

Apple on Tuesday announced four new iPhones and a redesigned Apple Watch. Here's what's new with its iPhone 13:. iPhone 13 will be released on Friday, September 17. Like last year's model, the iPhone 13 is available in four sizes and a range of colors. Pricing for the base model of the new flagship phone will start at $699 for 128 GB of storage. The larger, more powerful iPhone Pro and Pro Max will start at $999 for 128 GB storage. Apple will also continue to sell the compact iPhone Mini, which usually retails for about $100 less than the base model.