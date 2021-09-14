CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

SLO City Fire responds to multiple vehicle crashes Tuesday

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 6 days ago
First responders were at the scene of a vehicle crash in downtown San Luis Obispo on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at about 12:30 p.m. at Osos Street and Pacific Street and involved two vehicles, with one vehicle ending up on its side.

Firefighters had to cut off the roof of the vehicle to safely remove the driver. She was able to walk over to a waiting stretcher to be further evaluated.

The extrication process took about 10-15 minutes.

"We train on extrication probably 2-3 times a year," explained Battalion Chief Ray Hais, San Luis Obispo City Fire Department. "Local tow companies and local junkyards donate vehicles for us and we have a couple of specialists in extrication and one of those captains was actually here today."

Hais says the driver suffered only minor injuries. The driver of the other car involved was not hurt.

The vehicle that ended up on its side was a County of San Luis Obispo vehicle. County officials said the employee was okay but did not have any further information.

The crash occurred just over an hour after another crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Industrial Way .

SLO City Fire officials said that since 8 a.m. Tuesday, they had responded to a total of five crashes throughout the city.

Cheryl Gregerson Haines
6d ago

What is wrong with people in their cars? Slow down. Pedestrians follow the laws, as well. Bicyclists, you too. Please slow down and drive more defensively.

