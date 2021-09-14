tZERO Commences Trading of Exodus Shares
TZERO, a regulated ATS platform trading enabling the trading of digital securities, has commenced trading of Exodus Movement, Inc. Class A common stock. Earlier this year, Exodus issued securities under Reg A+, a securities exemption that allows the issuer to immediately trade shares on an exchange or ATS. Exodus closed its funding round in May raising $75 million in gross proceeds – the first company to hit the new funding cap of the securities exemption.www.crowdfundinsider.com
