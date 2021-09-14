CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

tZERO Commences Trading of Exodus Shares

crowdfundinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTZERO, a regulated ATS platform trading enabling the trading of digital securities, has commenced trading of Exodus Movement, Inc. Class A common stock. Earlier this year, Exodus issued securities under Reg A+, a securities exemption that allows the issuer to immediately trade shares on an exchange or ATS. Exodus closed its funding round in May raising $75 million in gross proceeds – the first company to hit the new funding cap of the securities exemption.

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

JPMorgan Says Stock Decline Represents Buying Opportunity

The stock market’s decline Monday, including a 1.7% slide for the S&P 500, won’t last long, says Marko Kolanovic, chief global market strategist at JPMorgan. “The market sell-off that escalated overnight we believe is primarily driven by technical selling flows (commodity trading advisors and option hedgers) in an environment of poor liquidity, and overreaction of discretionary traders to perceived risks,” he wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

At 70% Below Its Peak, OMG Crypto Looks Like a Bargain

OMG Network (OMG) fell more than 10 percent in morning trading on Sep. 20, to just above $8. However, the altcoin has gained 40 percent in the past 30 days and more than tripled year-to-date. Its price has ranged between $2 and $15 over the past year. It attained an all-time high above $28 in Jan. 2018. What’s OMG crypto's price prediction, and is it a good investment?
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pull-Back

This high-growth semiconductor stock has an aggressive P/E ratio right now. This restaurant stock can produce great cash flow and growth if you buy on the dip. This fintech stock is slightly too expensive to be considered a value stock. Stocks are expensive right now, with the S&P 500 price-to-earnings...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#American Securities#The Exodus#Crowdfunding#Ats#Exodus Movement Inc#Tzero Markets#Exodus Co Founder#American Films Inc#Usdc
crowdfundinsider.com

Crypto Asset Exchange Dacxi Announces Dacxi Chain for Securities Crowdfunding

a crypto-asset exchange, has announced a new investment crowdfunding service that utilizes its Dacxi Chain, a bespoke blockchain. According to a release, the tokenized crowdfunding system is “designed to close the innovation-funding gap.”. Ian Lowe, CEO Dacxi, says “the global enterprise economy comprises of a vast number of investable...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Why Verastem Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) is trading higher Monday after the company announced updated investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME study data of VS-6766 with defactinib in low-grade serous ovarian cancer showing "encouraging response rates and progression-free survival." “The investigator-sponsored FRAME study, the initial results of which led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
crowdfundinsider.com

EstateGuru Reports Solid Monthly Performance with Investors Financing 84 Loans Valued at €17.M

The repayment level remained relatively high on EstateGuru and a total of €12.6M worth of loans “were repaid during August at an average return of 10.8%.”. As mentioned in the monthly loan portfolio overview report from EstateGuru, the default rate “continued its downward trend – with the partial repayment of €0.4M of one Estonian project (the same amount is expected by the end of the year to fully recover the loan) and full repayment of another small Estonian loan (€0.04M).”
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

FUELTRAX Looks to Topl to Track Energy Trading on Blockchain

an electronic fuel management solution (EFMS) provider for offshore vessels, has partnered with blockchain technology company Topl to use Topl’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform to meet the growing demand for greater transparency in energy trading operations. With blockchain integrated into EFMS products, each step in the energy trading process has...
INDUSTRY
Deadline

Stocks Sink As Selling Hits AMC Entertainment, Showbiz Shares

Stocks retreated sharply Monday in the worst opening in weeks on jitters prompted by a potential crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, fear over Fed policy changes and negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling in Washington, D.C. There’s also been some recent data raising fears of slower growth in the U.S. and global economy. Stocks fell across the board and the fears created pressure on riskier assets, with AMC Entertainment particularly hard hit — off 5% at the open — and exhibition stocks following. The share price of the nation’s largest theater chain has been inflated by Reddit-fueled buying that’s...
STOCKS
crowdfundinsider.com

StartEngine’s Security Offering Tops $7.3 Million

Self-crowdfunding round is cruising towards its goal of raising $55 million. Launched at the end of August, StartEngine has now raised $7.324 million backed by over 4200 individual investors. StartEngine is utilizing the Reg A+ securities exemption, a process that allows the company to raise up to $75 million. As...
STOCKS
protocol.com

WeWork shares expected to start trading in late October

After a two-year rollercoaster to get to the public markets, WeWork said it expects its SPAC deal to go through in late October. Shareholders of BowX, the SPAC planning on merging with WeWork to take it public, will vote on the deal on October 19 and it's likely WeWork shares would start trading under the WE ticker on October 21, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Profitable Fintech Wiserfunding Raises £3 Million

a UK provider of credit risk assessment for SME lenders, has secured £3 million investment from BGF – the UK and Ireland’s most active growth capital investor. According to Wiserfunding the funding will be used to boost the international expansion of its services. The company notes that it is currently profitable.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney, Netflix and Media Stocks Tumble Amid Market Rout

U.S. media stocks fell sharply as global markets tumbled on Monday. The NASDAQ Exchange fell 2.2 percent to 14,713.90, and the Dow fell 614 points in the market rout to close at 33,970.47, after earlier in the day falling by over 900 points. Traditional media stocks that have sharpened their focus on the streaming space were caught up in the downdraft, but ended the day off their lows for the trading day. That included Walt Disney closing the day at $178.61, down $4.86 or 2.7 percent, while Fox Corp. ended trading at $34.53 down 57 cents or 1.6 percent, and Discovery A...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Earns a 50% Annual Dividend On This Stock

Warren Buffett's famous investment offers stark lessons on the power of long-term compounding. It's well-known that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) doesn't pay a dividend, and hasn't since Warren Buffett founded the conglomerate in 1965. The thinking goes, instead of paying out cash to shareholders (which is then taxed), Berkshire's cash is better in Buffett's hands, which he can redeploy into new businesses, whether public or private. Judging by the company's unmatched track record for 56 years, that seems like a pretty sound policy.
STOCKS
Money Morning

Five Stocks to Buy and One to Unload Today

I can tell my readers are up on their current events, because this week, they sent questions about whether to buy, sell, or hold stocks that were ripped right from the headlines. But of course, you never get the whole stock story from the news, do you? And you certainly...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy