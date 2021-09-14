Governor Northam Announces Aerospace Company to Expand in Newport News, Create 211 New Jobs
~ Aery Aviation to invest $15.3 million in new, 60,000-square-foot facility ~NEWPORT NEWS—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Aery Aviation, LLC, a full-service commercial and government services provider to the aerospace industry, will invest $15.3 million to expand its global headquarters in Newport News. The company will construct a new, 60,000-square-foot hangar facility with access to the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport runway and an engineering technology center to expand capabilities in maintenance and modification services for its clients. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland, Ohio, South Carolina, and West Virginia for the project, which will create 211 new jobs.hamptonroadsmessenger.com
