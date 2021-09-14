CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Judge tosses Huntsman lawsuit against the LDS Church

By Ben Winslow
 6 days ago
A federal judge dismissed James Huntsman's high-profile lawsuit against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, alleging fraud in tithing.

In a ruling issued Tuesday, Judge Stephen Wilson rejected all of Huntsman's claims. But he also rejected the Latter-day Saint church's assertion that the First Amendment barred Huntsman from bringing his lawsuit in the first place.

Huntsman, a member of the wealthy Utah family and the brother of former governor Jon Huntsman Jr., sued the Church alleging it misspent tithing money he donated throughout his membership in the faith . He resigned his membership in the Latter-day Saint faith in 2020.

He specifically alleged that tithing money was misspent to fund the posh City Creek Center project in downtown Salt Lake City. The Church has denied it.

Judge Wilson rejected Huntsman's claims , saying no reasonable juror could find that Latter-day Saint leaders made false statements about where the money for the project came from.

"The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is grateful that the court has granted its motion for summary judgment. We are further grateful that the court agreed that the statements made by President Gordon B. Hinckley and other Church leaders are accurate as to the source of funding for the City Creek project," Church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in a statement to FOX 13.

Huntsman's attorney told FOX 13 they intended to appeal the judge's ruling.

"While we are obviously disappointed with Judge Wilson’s order, we look forward to vindicating Mr. Huntsman’s position in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals," David Jonelis said.

Read the judge's ruling here:

A. D. Bunker
6d ago

The LDS Church can assert separation of funds until the cows come home but I have a question: upon its inception where did the church obtain its funding and what was that funding referred to, and, where did the funding originate to allow the church to make its first commercial investment? I believe the answer is "tithes", unless there was a box donors could check indicating "other uses". Sounds like comingling to me. Tithes are tithes; income from commercial ventures should be taxed and not protected by 501c3 in my non-guaranteed opinion.

Ryan C.
6d ago

what does the LDS church have in untaxxed assets??? 27 billion??? I remember when they denied having any knowledge of renting a property to a strip club and turned out pretty quickly they 100% knew who they had rented to. Sold it in a heartbeat after that.

D Morgan
6d ago

It should be no surprise...there is no separation of church and state in Utah...why would a judge's decision be any different.

Utah AG threatens lawsuit over Biden's vaccine mandates

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes joined 23 other attorneys general in warning of potential litigation over President Biden's vaccine mandates for businesses. The letter calls the idea "disastrous and counterproductive." It threatens a lawsuit if the president does not reverse course on plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing at businesses with over 100 employees, utilizing federal workplace safety rules.
