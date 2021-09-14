CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

New Apple TV+ video shows us what we should be looking forward to this fall

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has shared a new video teasing all of the great content that is still to come this fall. The Morning Show, Foundation, and more are coming soon. Apple might have turned all of our attention to new products like the new iPhone 13, but its streaming service still got some stage time during the big California Streaming event. Following that event, the company has also made available a new video highlighting all of the great content that is still to come to Apple TV+ this fall.

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ getting trio of new children's shows with fall debuts

Amongst the trio of new shows, actor and producer Joseph Gordon-Levitt will have a second show on Apple TV+, with new children's animated series debuting on September 24. Alongside his live-action comedy "Mr. Corman," currently streaming on Apple TV+. Joseph Gordon Levitt's "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory," begins shortly. Levitt...
TV & VIDEOS
Cult of Mac

Apple TV+ might premiere new show or movie every week in 2022

Apple is reportedly ramping up the pace of new content for its streaming video service. Apple TV+ will allegedly debut a new show or movie every week in 2022. If true, this would significantly increase the amount of content available in the service that’s about to hit its second anniversary.
TV SHOWS
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ planning 50 new shows for 2021, doubles production slate

A new report claims that Apple is planning to greatly increase its Apple TV+ program library with at least one new show per week in 2022, plus it is currently spending half a billion on advertising. As of May 2021, Apple TV+ was believed to have around 40 million subscribers,...
BUSINESS
imore.com

Apple TV+ gets new Joseph Gordon-Levitt animated show for kids

Apple TV+ is getting new family shows. Wolfboy and the Everything Factory is a new show from Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The company has also announced Get Rolling with Otis and Puppy Place. Apple TV+ is getting a slew of new content for kids and families, starting with a new show from...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Stewart
Primetimer

Apple TV+ is expanding to release new TV shows and movies at least once a week, while spending $500 million on marketing

The Information reports that the investment is a sign that Apple TV+ may no longer be a "streaming punchline." "When Apple launched its Apple TV+ service nearly two years ago, executives throughout Hollywood and Silicon Valley snickered about the streaming video service," reports The Information's Jessica Toonkel. "This dilettante—which knew everything about making phones and nothing about making movies and television—would surely lose interest in the business before long, they wagged. It turns out the opposite is true. Next year, Apple intends to significantly up its output of new TV shows and movies to at least one a week, according to a person familiar with the matter, more than double its pace this year. It also plans to spend more than $500 million on marketing Apple TV+ this year, another person familiar with the matter said."
TV SHOWS
Mac Observer

Apple TV+ Official Fall Preview Trailer

The iPhone 13 ‘California Streaming’ event did, in fact, start with some streaming. We got a compilation of Apple TV+ fall content. Some of (Ted Lasso, See…) is out already. Other stuff (The Problem with Jon Stewart, The Morning Show season two…) are yet to be released. It was interesting to see the Original right at the top of a big event. It potentially signals that with significant amounts of new content finally on the way, there is a renewed focus on promoting the service as it approaches its second birthday.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Apple shares two new videos that show off the features of the iPhone 13

Apple has shared two new videos highlighting the features of the iPhone 13. The first video introduces all of the features of Apple's latest iPhone. The second, titled "Whodunnit," highlgihts the iPhone's new Cinematic Mode. Today, Apple hosted its anticipated "California Streaming" event. At the event, the company announced the...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Streaming#Foundation#Invasion#Apple One#Family Sharing
imore.com

Apple confirms that tvOS 15 will launch on September 20

Apple has confirmed that tvOS 15 will launch on Monday, September 20. It will launch alongside iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8. It is still unclear when macOS Monterey will launch this fall. It looks like tvOS 15 is getting to join the rest of Apple's new software releases.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Electronics
imore.com

Apple's iPhone 13 cases begin arriving to customers

Apple's iPhone 13 cases have started to arrive for customers. The cases have started to arrive ahead of preorders going live for the iPhone 13. Preorders will go live for the iPhone 13 on Friday, September 17 at 5:00 AM PDT. While preorders for the iPhone 13 lineup don't go...
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Apple's latest AirTag firmware update is now available to everyone

Apple has rolled out the latest AirTag firmware update to all users. The same update has been available to a limited group of people for a few weeks. After a few weeks of only making it available to some people, Apple has now begun to roll out its latest AirTag firmware update to all users.
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

First Look at ‘Foundation’ Coming to Apple TV+

Many people are excited about Isaac Asimov’s Foundation, premiering on Apple TV+ on September 24. We got a sneak peak on Friday, when a ‘first look’ video was released. Executive Producer David Goyer, along with some cast members, provide an insight into what viewers can expect. Check It Out: First...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy