The team at Banking Circle, an established payments service provider, has looked into how collaboration can “speed up the real-time payments revolution for corporates.”. “For retail customers, instant payments have come to be expected, but in the B2B world, that kind of speed and convenience is not yet the standard. However, a time in which real-time payments become the norm for businesses might not be as far off as it feels. Even when it comes to cross border payments.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO