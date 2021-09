Apple has released the videos it used during today's California Streaming event and we are starting with a video called Whodunnit which promotes the new Cinematic mode that copies the rack focus effect used in movies. This technique changes the focus of the lens during a continuous shot and is a feature of Apple's Cinematic mode for the iPhone 13 series. The video looks like a movie from the start with the bokeh effect used to blur the background which then comes in focus as we move in to see a huge mansion.

