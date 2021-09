It’s official. After a 16-month break, “Survivor” finally returns to the airwaves on Wednesday, September 22. We know what you’re thinking: what took so long?! Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, CBS’s reality TV show could not travel abroad until production received the proper go-ahead from the Fiji government, which they got earlier this year. The cast and crew then had to endure quarantine procedures and safety protocols to make sure everything went off without a hitch. With all of that out of the way, let’s get to the all-important “Survivor 41” schedule. Bookmark this page as we’ll keep updating as...

TV SHOWS ・ 12 HOURS AGO