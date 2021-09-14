CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapeer County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lapeer, Tuscola by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lapeer; Tuscola The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tuscola County in southeastern Michigan Northwestern Lapeer County in southeastern Michigan * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 418 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cass City to near Vassar to near Birch Run, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Cass City and Gagetown around 425 PM EDT. Vassar around 435 PM EDT. Kingston around 440 PM EDT. Mayville around 450 PM EDT. Clifford around 500 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include East Dayton, Deford, Tuscola, Wilmot, Ellington, Watrousville, Silverwood, Richville and Fostoria. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

