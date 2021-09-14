CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Fremont and southwestern Teller Counties through 245 PM MDT At 219 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cripple Creek, or 25 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Cripple Creek around 235 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Victor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Canon City, CO
State
Colorado State
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Cañon City, CO
County
Fremont County, CO
County
Park County, CO
County
Teller County, CO
City
Cripple Creek, CO
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#13 55 00

Comments / 0

Community Policy