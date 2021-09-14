Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Fremont and southwestern Teller Counties through 245 PM MDT At 219 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cripple Creek, or 25 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Cripple Creek around 235 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Victor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH