‘Tis the season. Well almost. And perhaps that is why AMC+ and RLJE recently swooped in and took the new holiday-themed dramedy Silent Night off the market (domestically at least) before its Toronto International Film Festival premiere tonight. Who doesn’t love a good ‘ol Christmas movie, perhaps the most reliable genre for feel good feelings? Well this one certainly is a twist on the tradition as it centers on a gathering of British upper crust family and friends as they settle down for their holiday dinner knowing it is going to be the last dinner of their lives. With a deadly cloud coming...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO