Driver runs over motorcyclist, drags him 100 yards in rush-hour traffic, Texas cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
The State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Texas arrested a man they say ran over a motorcyclist during rush-hour traffic and kept driving, dragging him against concrete for 100 yards. According to San Antonio police, the man was “aggressively driving” his Buick on an Interstate 35 access road on the city’s northeast side Monday. He was speeding, tailgating, and making “unsafe lane changes,” when he hit the 36-year-old motorcyclist from behind.

New Jersey 101.5

Traffic stop in Lakehurst, NJ: Driver was fully armed, cops say

A Bayville man who was pulled over for reckless driving by police in Lakehurst is in a lot more trouble after police said they found that he was armed. Police said that one of their officers was on patrol during a traffic enforcement detail with the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit on September 9 when he pulled over a vehicle that was moving erratically across a road.
LAKEHURST, NJ
The State

Driver killed in crash when car hits ditch and ends up in pond, SC cops say

A driver was killed when a car ran off multiple Midlands roads and crashed into a pond during the Monday morning commute, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. The single-vehicle collision happened at about 8:10 a.m. on both St. Phillips Church and Piester roads in Newberry County, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller. That’s between Interstate 26 and U.S. 176, just west of Newberry.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
State
Texas State
CBS Sacramento

Coroner Identifies Passenger Killed In Wrong-Way DUI Crash On Highway 99

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A coroner has identified the person killed in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver suspected of driving under the influence near Elk Grove. On Thursday at around 2:40 a.m., Elk Grove police were pursuing a stolen car that was reportedly being driven by the suspect, 34-year-old Jacob McPherson of Sacramento, on Calvine Road east of Power Inn Road. McPherson reportedly drove onto southbound Highway 99 going the wrong way, and authorities called off the chase, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just minutes later, McPherson drove head-on into a car at the Stockton Boulevard on-ramp, officers say. McPherson and his passenger were taken to the hospital for major injuries. The passenger—identified as Derrick Deion Simpson, 48—was later pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle also suffered major injuries but was expected to survive. McPherson was suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash. He faces charges of felony DUI causing death, gross vehicular manslaughter, felony evading, possession of stolen property, and driving a stolen vehicle.
ELK GROVE, CA
Lexington Herald-Leader

Driver rams fiancee’s car into oncoming traffic and passenger dies, Georgia cops say

A man is accused of intentionally ramming his fiancee’s car — leading to a crash that killed her passenger in Georgia, police said. Officers said the man, Michael Lauray, hit his fiancee’s Toyota Corolla as she and the passenger, 24-year-old Alexus Hickling, were traveling north on Powder Springs Street in Marietta on Aug. 31, according to a Wednesday news release from the Marietta Police Department.
ACCIDENTS
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Police seeking semi-truck driver after motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run crash near Wadsworth

Police are seeking to identify the driver of a semi-truck that struck a motorcycle and drove away Monday afternoon, causing the motorcyclist to sustain critical injuries near Wadsworth. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Newport Township Fire Protection District responded around 4:00 p.m. Monday to West Russell Road and Kilbourne...
WADSWORTH, IL
KSAT 12

SAPD arrests man accused of ‘driving aggressively’ before striking motorcyclist, dragging him 100 yards

SAN ANTONIO – A man who San Antonio police say was “driving aggressively” before he struck and dragged a motorcyclist for 100 yards has been arrested. Police said Kenneth Keys, Jr., 39, rear-ended and drove over the motorcyclist, 36, around 8:20 p.m. on Monday in the 6200 block of the Interstate 35 North southbound access road, near Olympia Parkway.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Sacramento

Lodi Man, 58, Killed In Stockton Motorcycle Crash

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash in Stockton Monday morning. The crash happened along N. Wilson Way, south of E. McAllen Road and near the Oakmoore Golf Course. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 7 a.m., the motorcyclist and a 2008 Chevy Silverado were involved in an accident. The motorcycle rider has died from his injuries, officers say. Officers have not released the name of the rider, but he has been identified as a 58-year-old man from Lodi. No other information about what may have led up to the crash has been released at this point.
gowatertown.net

Motorcyclist killed after striking deer, then getting run over

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – One person died late Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash 12 miles northeast of Hot Springs. A motorcycle was southbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the motorcycle struck a deer that had ran onto the roadway. The 50-year-old driver was thrown from the motorcycle into the southbound driving lane. She was then struck by a southbound 2019 Honda Pilot which could not avoid hitting her.
HOT SPRINGS, SD

