Noah Taylor Emerges As X Factor For Virginia

X marks the spot. Or marks the spot where Noah Taylor is located for Virginia on a given snap to be more specific. Ahead of the season’s second game with Illinois, the UVA football team released a newly formatted depth chart with 13 positions on defense to reflect some of the varying packages used in games. The new listing included an X player, which is probably best viewed as a hybrid floating linebacker for simplicity sake. Already known as a versatile chess piece during his time with the Hoos, the X position just officially and publicly labels something that’s been in play during Taylor’s career. He is also the listed starter at the SAM (strong side) linebacker in the base 3-4 set.