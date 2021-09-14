CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

'You disgrace the USA': Woman wanted after caught on video assaulting man in military uniform at CT pizzeria, police say

By Liz Hardaway
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — Police are looking for a woman they say assaulted a customer in a Berlin pizza shop that was captured on video Saturday night. The incident occurred at Central Pizza on Mill Street around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Berlin Police Department. The woman is accused of physically assaulting a customer in the incident that was caught on video and shared on social media (Warning: The video contains language that may be offensive or disturbing to some viewers).

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 10

Joyce Higgins
6d ago

good picture. someone has to know her. some people think they can do or say anything they want now adays.

Reply
10
Janis Malsick
5d ago

What set her off? Her behavior is inexcusable but there is always two sides to a story. Why didn't someone follow her and at least get her license plate and give to the police?

Reply(1)
4
Kert Rowlinis
6d ago

just wondering what set her off??? I understand that she's a "Karen" but there has to be a reason why she did this ?

Reply(2)
3
 

