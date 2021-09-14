Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Margaret Chavis, Grantham Loop Road, Rowland; and Raheen Savannah, Concord Drive, Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Donald Branch, Broadwell Road, St. Pauls; April Collins, Tuscarora Nation Road, Maxton; Kenneth Locklear, Vondy Road, Maxton; Paul Oxendine, Huron Drive, Pembroke; Restricted Victim, Smyrna Church Road, Lumberton; and Donnie Lee, Elrod Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Scotty Locklear, Corey Road, Maxton; J. Revels, Bell Road, St. Pauls; Lakeskia Hunt, Mount Tabor Road, Red Springs; and Willie Chavis, Brewer Street, Red Springs.

Harry Locklear reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Fodiesville Road in Shannon.

Rhonda Graham reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a burglary that occurred on Recreation Center Road in Maxton.