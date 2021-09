MECOSTA COUNTY, MI – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 84-year-old woman who was reported as missing on Friday. The woman was last seen leaving a residence on a white golf cart near Truman Road and 40th Avenue in Fork Township Friday, Sept. 17, according to a news release from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

MECOSTA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO