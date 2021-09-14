Masters of the Universe: The Board Game - Clash For Eternia is Live on Kickstarter
CMON's anticipated Masters of the Universe: The Board Game - Clash For Eternia is now live on Kickstarter, and after under an hour the game has already blown past its campaign goal of $200,000. The game. is a cooperative board game where 1 to 4 players team up to take on 1 player as The Controller, who plays as the opposing faction. You can play as Skeletor's Evil Warriors or He-Man's Heroic Warriors, and an assembly of your favorite characters come included in the base game, like Teela, Orko, Man-At-Arms, Tri-Klops, Beast Man, Evil-Lyn, and more. It also includes He-Man and Skeletor, who also come with mounted miniatures that include Battle Cat and Panthor respectively.comicbook.com
