Masters of the Universe: The Board Game - Clash For Eternia is Live on Kickstarter

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCMON's anticipated Masters of the Universe: The Board Game - Clash For Eternia is now live on Kickstarter, and after under an hour the game has already blown past its campaign goal of $200,000. The game. is a cooperative board game where 1 to 4 players team up to take on 1 player as The Controller, who plays as the opposing faction. You can play as Skeletor's Evil Warriors or He-Man's Heroic Warriors, and an assembly of your favorite characters come included in the base game, like Teela, Orko, Man-At-Arms, Tri-Klops, Beast Man, Evil-Lyn, and more. It also includes He-Man and Skeletor, who also come with mounted miniatures that include Battle Cat and Panthor respectively.

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Batman Tabletop RPG Coming Soon

A Batman tabletop roleplaying game will be launched on Kickstarter in the coming months. As part of Batman Day, an annual celebration of the Dark Knight and his supporting cast, Monolith Games released a sneak peak of its Batman Gotham City Chronicles: The Role-Playing Game. This is a spinoff of Monolith's popular tabletop miniatures game of the same name. According to a social media post released in conjunction with the sneak peak, players will be able to either play as classic DC characters or as self-created characters. Players can choose to play as a non-superhero like Gordon, Bullock, or Montoya, play as a non-powered superhero like Nightwing, Huntress, or the Riddler, or even be a meta-human like Black Canary, Killer Croc, Poison, Ivy, or Clayface. Notably, it appears that Batman Gotham City Chronicles: The Role-Playing Game will allow players to be either heroes or villains.
VIDEO GAMES
SuperHeroHype

Preorders for Mondo Masters of the Universe Hordak Variant at Power-Con

Preorders for Mondo Masters of the Universe Hordak Variant at Power-Con The ruthless leader of the Evil Horde will get a makeover, for those lucky enough to capture him. And it’ll take all the power and honor of Grayskull…in the form of a ticket to Power-Con this weekend at the Anaheim Hilton in California. The original 1/6 scale Hordak figures sold out in minutes from Mondo, though some other sites, like our partners at Entertainment Earth, still have him. (Superhero Hype earns fees based on any sales through EE site links.) But for those who brave the good journey, a newer version in TV cartoon-inspired colors can come home. With blue skin and a face more in the Filmation style from the She-Ra cartoons, this Hordak variant also comes with an articulated Imp, in animated style.
SHOPPING
oldmonterey.org

Board Games at Mythic Games Monterey

Mythic Games Monterey has recently restocked its wide selection of board games! We've got casual to crunchy, quick-play to where-did-the-weekend-go. Stop by the shop at 561 Tyler Street in Downtown Old Monterey and find one (or more!) for you and your friends and family.
MONTEREY, CA
IGN

Brew Board Game Review

Worker placement, where you take actions on the board by assigning a fixed pool of worker pieces to spaces one at a time, is a very popular mechanic. But while it’s great for deep strategy games, it has a problem: without a seed of variety, games that use it can become dry and repetitive as everyone fixates on the same successful strategies.
HOBBIES
davenportlibrary.com

Board Games: Forbidden Island

Did you know you can check out board games and puzzles from the library? If you hadn’t heard, we have a great variety of games at all three branches of the library, from classics like Pictionary to kids’ games like Pete the Cat and the Missing Cupcakes! Today I’m here to review a cooperative (as opposed to competitive) board game called Forbidden Island that was recommended to me by a fellow book lover.
HOBBIES
gamesindustry.biz

Kickstarted game guides project shut down due to "legal trouble"

A project of game guides that had raised over $320,000 on Kickstarter has been shut down. The project, simply called Hand-Drawn Game Guides and described as "painstakingly drawn and hand written unofficial & unauthorized guides for classic games," was led by creator Philip Summers. In a statement shared on Twitter,...
VIDEO GAMES
Popular Science

Use your phone to master the game of chess

With The Queen’s Gambit still taking up space in people’s minds, chess is having a major moment. It’s incredibly popular on Twitch and is even occasionally the most-viewed game. If you’ve recently gotten into this centuries-old pastime, there are some great ways to use your smartphone to get up to speed. You might not become a grandmaster overnight, but with a little work you’ll be able to checkmate your mates.
TECHNOLOGY
ComicBook

Monsterpocalypse Board Game Coming to Kickstarter

Privateer Press and Mythic Games have announced plans to launch a Kickstarter campaign for a new set of Monsterpocalypse products, including a multiplayer expansion that allows for co-op and three and four person play for the very first time. Privateer and Mythic Games will team up to produce a new two-player core box, as well as a new multiplayer expansion that comes with an oversized board game-style map that allows for both co-op and competitive games with three or four players. The multiplayer expansion will also come with five new Apex monsters - Defender Extreme, Arctic Armodax, Mega-Gorghadra, the Insatiable Yasheth, and Nightmare Gallamaxus.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Tabletop Games Explode in Popularity on Kickstarter in 2021

Tabletop games have grown even more popular during the first half of 2021, according to data pulled from the website. Earlier this month, Thomas Bidaux of ICO Partners published his semi-annual Kickstarter report covering tabletop crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter. Per Bidaux, tabletop game projects raised an impressive $146 million through June 30th, an increase from $120 million during the same time period in 2020. That comes out to a 22% increase, which was driven by a combination of high-profile projects, expansions of existing games, and a surge in tabletop roleplaying games. 52 different tabletop gaming projects on Kickstarter raised more than $500,000 each, including 28 projects that raised over $1 million.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Masters EX – Dragon and Water Type egg event live now

A new egg event is live in Pokemon Masters EX. This event is for Dragon and Water types and just like the name says, it allows players to visit Professor Bellis and receive a Dragon or Water type egg. There is 1 Dragon Pokemon that can hatch from these eggs and 3 Water Pokemon:
VIDEO GAMES
SuperHeroHype

’80s Indie Action Figure Sun-Man Officially Joins Masters of the Universe

’80s Indie Action Figure Sun-Man Officially Joins Masters of the Universe. Invented by African-American mother Yla Eason in 1985 when her son was unable to find any superhero toys that looked like him, Sun-Man was a rare independent action figure years before McFarlane Toys would spawn a boom in such things. Built in the style of Masters of the Universe, he never quite spawned a larger figure line as planned. But he did lead to the creation of Olmec Toys, which later made the G.I. Joe-like Bronze Bombers, and historical toys based on Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. The tie-in storyline depicted Sun-Man as a royal prince, who fought the villainous green swine creature Pig Head.
COMICS
nichegamer.com

Hand-Drawn Game Guides Kickstarter Cancelled by Creator Over Game Company Lawyer “Concerns,” Hoping to Relaunch with Approval

A Kickstarter project for the Hand-Drawn Game Guides was cancelled by the creator, after an unspecified game company’s lawyer expressed “concerns;” though everyone is otherwise in amicable terms. The project launched August 6th, and was fully funded “within minutes” of launch. The project had planned to create hand-drawn and lettered...
NINTENDO
TrendHunter.com

Board Game-Inspired Eyeshadows

The beauty brand HipDot launched a line of eyeshadow palettes inspired by quarantine activities. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many turned to classic board game activities to keep busy while in isolation. Game night classics, such as Monopoly, once again became family favorites. Playing off this board game revival, HipDot designed eyeshadow palettes after some of the most popular children's games. The brand collaborated with toy company Hasbro to create the HipDot x Game Night collection.
MAKEUP
gamefreaks365.com

Gelatinous: Humanity Lost Kickstarter campaign now live

Now every one interested in The Retro Room’s new game, Gelatinous: Humanity Lost, can support the project on Kickstarter. Our friends from The Retro Room and Steven Long announced today that their Kickstarter campaign for Gelatinous: Humanity Lost is now live. (Be sure to read our interview with the co-creator!) The funding campaign for their new Game Boy project is available for all fans who love retro gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Deltarune's Next Chapters Won't Be Available for Free

Last week, Undertale developer Toby Fox shocked fans with the release of Deltarune Chapter 2. Three years after the release of the first chapter, the second is now available online for free. In a new blog post, Fox revealed that was not always his plan: the game was initially going to be paid content. However, Fox decided to offer Chapter 2 for free because "the world has been really tough for everybody recently." Fans should not get used to this though, because Fox has also stated that Chapters 3, 4, and 5 will be paid content and sold at a price reflecting the effort put into the chapters up to that point.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Minecraft's Screaming Goats Were Created Using Real Screaming Goats

In a new video from Mojang's Secrets of Minecraft series, the game's developer revealed a number of details about Minecraft's Caves and Cliffs update. Screaming Goats were added as part of Minecraft version 1.17.0, and some fans might be curious about how these sounds were actually recorded for the game. The Screaming Goats were apparently inspired by a viral YouTube video of goats screaming like humans, and to replicate that idea in Minecraft, the developers used a mix of actual goat screams, as well as humans screaming to mimic the sound. According to the latest episode of Secrets of Minecraft, "you'll find a 50/50 mix" of human and goat screams in the game!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Warhammer Online Fans Manage to Resurrect Scrapped Cities

In 2013, developer Mythic Entertainment shut down Warhammer Online after its licensing agreement ended with Games Workshop. The move came as a major disappointment to fans, but eight years later, the game lives on through Return of Reckoning. For those unfamiliar with Return of Reckoning, it's a Warhammer Online free-to-play private server. The developers have worked to maintain everything that was available when the game shut down, and now they've even resurrected the cities of Karaz-A-Karak and Karak Eight Peaks. The two capital cities were offered as part of the Warhammer Online beta, but were scrapped by Mythic Entertainment before release.
VIDEO GAMES

