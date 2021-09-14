CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Ex-cops plead not guilty to federal charges in George Floyd case

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7Vez_0bw0R58q00
Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng faces federal civil rights charges. File Photo courtesy of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Four former Minneapolis police officers pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal civil rights charges related to the killing of George Floyd last year.

Former officers Derek Chauvin, J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao appeared via video during the hearing to enter their pleas in federal court. A grand jury indicted each in May on charges they violated Floyd's rights during his May 25, 2020, arrest in which Chauvin kneeled on his neck for several minutes, killing him.

Chauvin is serving a 22.5-year prison sentence after he was convicted in June on state charges of murdering Floyd. Kueng, Lane and Thao also face state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, to which they have each pleaded not guilty.

During Tuesday's hearing, Kueng, Lane and Thao's lawyers filed motions seeking to have their trials separated from Chauvin's. They said potential juries might be swayed in favor of convicting their clients because they'd be associated with Chauvin, who has been convicted of murdering Floyd.

Floyd's death sparked worldwide protests against racial bias and police brutality and forced many law enforcement agencies to review and reform their policies on use of force.

Protesters demand justice in police killing of George Floyd

UPI News

UPI News

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

