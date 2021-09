We are in the midst of a healthcare crisis that extends beyond COVID-19. The direct patient care workforce is exhausted, burned out and more-than-ever at risk of becoming permanently disengaged. Nurses, who are consistently ranked as the most trusted professionals and are responsible for the majority of direct patient care, are disproportionally impacted. They are also leaving the workforce. Current estimates of open nurse positions across the U.S. may be as high as 220,000 and a majority of health systems identify clinical staffing as their top concern, putting patient care and safety at risk. This begs the question: if the frontline stops showing up, who will be there to care for the sick?

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 11 DAYS AGO