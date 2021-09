(Washington, DC) — The Justice Department is reforming the monitoring of certain police departments. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he wants to ensure that federal monitors are independent, highly qualified and free of conflicts of interest. The department is currently reviewing the patterns and practices of police departments in Phoenix, Minneapolis and Louisville. Garland made the remarks in a virtual speech to the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

