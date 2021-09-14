Driver runs over motorcyclist, drags him 100 yards in rush-hour traffic, Texas cops say

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A coroner has identified the person killed in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver suspected of driving under the influence near Elk Grove. On Thursday at around 2:40 a.m., Elk Grove police were pursuing a stolen car that was reportedly being driven by the suspect, 34-year-old Jacob McPherson of Sacramento, on Calvine Road east of Power Inn Road. McPherson reportedly drove onto southbound Highway 99 going the wrong way, and authorities called off the chase, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just minutes later, McPherson drove head-on into a car at the Stockton Boulevard on-ramp, officers say. McPherson and his passenger were taken to the hospital for major injuries. The passenger—identified as Derrick Deion Simpson, 48—was later pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle also suffered major injuries but was expected to survive. McPherson was suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash. He faces charges of felony DUI causing death, gross vehicular manslaughter, felony evading, possession of stolen property, and driving a stolen vehicle.

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO