CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Technologies can help drivers maintain the two-second rule to improve road safety and traffic flow

By Marissa Shapiro
Vanderbilt University News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two-second rule, taught in driver’s ed classes across the country, is a rule of thumb that helps drivers maintain a safe distance from the car ahead at any speed. Adhering to the two-second rule can be difficult. A team of engineers led by Dan Work, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, has developed an assistive technology to help drivers maintain this guidance to smooth out traffic jams and improve safety.

news.vanderbilt.edu

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

NSW Transport taps into AI and data analytics to improve road safety

Transport for NSW (TfNSW) is using AI to develop predictive algorithms to help national, state, local governments manage their road safety performance. The 2018-2020 National Road Safety Action Plan sets out targets that require 90% of travel on national highways and 80% on state highways to meet a three-star or better safety standard. Up until now, assessing the standards of roads have relied on collecting video survey footage and manual recording methods.
TECHNOLOGY
fox9.com

Crystal replaces some stop signs with yield signs to improve traffic flow

CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Over the past few years, the city of Crystal has attempted to transform the flow of vehicles through its residential neighborhoods with a particular focus on traffic controls at intersections. As a result, more than 10 percent of the city’s stop signs were removed altogether,...
CRYSTAL, MN
passengerterminaltoday.com

Perth Airport introduces contactless technologies to improve health and safety

Perth Airport in Australia has taken steps to reduce passenger touchpoints by introducing a new mobile food ordering platform for use in the terminal. The Mr Yum ordering and payments platform enables participating venues to upload their menus, which can then be accessed by passengers by scanning a QR code. QR discs will also be on all tables, enabling customers to scan and order and pay for food and beverages on their mobile devices.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering Research#Traffic Jams#Energy Efficiency#Road Safety#Acm#Phd#Iccps#Nsf
plasticstoday.com

Zinc-Embedded Polyamide Offers Superior Protection from COVID-19

A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefabricator.com

How pandemic lessons can help manufacturers improve indoor air quality

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring greater awareness of the air we breathe throughout the world. Manufacturing facilities, businesses, schools, restaurants, and other public gathering places are focusing on air quality and questioning what is in the air that can sicken people. They also are finding new ways to test,...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
thekatynews.com

Ways in Which a Lumbar Support Pillow for Chair Can Help While On the Road

When commuting, travelling, or on vacation, people frequently spend significant periods in their cars. Both drivers and passengers experience back and neck discomfort. Many vehicles are equipped with lumbar-designed seats; however, these are not suitable for everyone. Car seats are created with the general population in mind because different people have varied levels of comfort. If you are not comfortable when driving, you may develop significant back problems. A car lumbar back support cushion is […]
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy