Technologies can help drivers maintain the two-second rule to improve road safety and traffic flow
The two-second rule, taught in driver’s ed classes across the country, is a rule of thumb that helps drivers maintain a safe distance from the car ahead at any speed. Adhering to the two-second rule can be difficult. A team of engineers led by Dan Work, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, has developed an assistive technology to help drivers maintain this guidance to smooth out traffic jams and improve safety.news.vanderbilt.edu
Comments / 0