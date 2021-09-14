CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts sign veteran S Andrew Sendejo

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts signed longtime NFL safety Andrew Sendejo on Tuesday. The Colts also waived cornerback Chris Wilcox and released safety Sean Davis from their practice squad. Sendejo, 34, has played in parts of the past 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2010), Minnesota Vikings (2011-19), Philadelphia Eagles (2019) and...

Related
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts Sign Veteran OL Following Tuesday Tryout

Sunday's home opener against the Seattle Seahawks was one of the worst performances by the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line in quite some time. It was so bad, in fact, that the Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard had to make a depth move just in case on Tuesday, adding veteran journeyman offensive tackle Anthony Coyle to the practice squad.
NFL
NJ.com

How did ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz play in debut with Colts?

Turns out, the best vaccination against Carson Wentz for Eagles fans was Jalen Hurts. It’s only Week 1, but Philly can feel better that general manager Howie Roseman made the right call by getting rid of Wentz, the oft-injured vaccine denier who still might be a liability this season as COVID-19 hovers.
NFL
FanSided

Colts: Darius Leonard and defense struggling vs Seahawks is a bad sign

All eyes were on Carson Wentz entering Sunday’s Week 1 action between the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks. Of course they were. After all, we could count on Indy’s defense and offensive line to at least put forth respectable efforts. Why not focus our attention on the wild card in the room?
NFL
WANE-TV

With Colts’ Carson Wentz, risk vs. reward always a ‘balancing act’

INDIANAPOLIS – It took time for the franchise quarterback to realize punting wasn’t always a bad option. He spent his first several seasons coming to grips with that inner debate that rages inside every quarterback. During the first five seasons of Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame career, there were 138...
NFL
backingthepack.com

Nyheim Hines signs three-year extension with Colts

Less than 48 hours before his 2021 debut, former NC State Wolfpack standout Nyheim Hines has agreed to a three-year extension with the Indianapolis Colts. The deal is worth up to $18.6M in total value and the extension years will begin in 2022, keeping him under contract until 2024. As...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts sign DT Antwaun Woods to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed defensive tackle Antwaun Woods to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Andrew Brown from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Woods initially made the 53-man roster but was released on Monday when the Colts activated left tackle Eric Fisher from the reserve/COVID-19 list. He...
NFL
NBC Sports

With Colts down 27-24, Jacob Eason comes in for injured Carson Wentz

The Rams have taken a 27-24 lead with just over two minutes left ini the fourth quarter. But now the Colts don’t have their starting quarterback. Carson Wentz limped off the field after he was hit by defensive tackle Aaron Donald on third-and-5 from the Los Angeles 17. Donald twisted Wentz around and it looked like the quarterback rolled his ankle on replay. Wentz had his ankle re-taped while backup Jacob Eason warmed up on the sideline.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Colts Cut TE Andrew Vollert From Injured Reserve With Settlement

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts waived TE Andrew Vollert from their injured reserve with an injury settlement. Vollert, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Weber State back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Cardinals, but was on and off of their practice squad before catching on with the Bengals last November.
NFL
FanSided

Colts: Rams hotel screwup in Indy better be sneaky advantage

While everyone’s focused on the critical matchup of Aaron Donald vs. Quenton Nelson, we’ve got our eyes on Los Angeles Rams vs. Uncomfortable Beds. Because, you see, not everything the Rams’ traveling secretary planned was perfectly executed this week, and it turns out LA might be thrown off its game before Sunday gets underway.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts signing safety proves draft and free agency were failures

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 12: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett #16 makes a 69-yard touchdown reception against Julian Blackmon #32 of the Indianapolis Colts (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) One of the more concerning parts of the Indianapolis Colts getting bulldozed by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of...
NFL
atlantanews.net

Colts Sign Guard/Tackle Anthony Coyle To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed guard/tackle Anthony Coyle to the practice squad Colts Communications. Indianapolis - The Indianapolis Colts today signed guard/tackle Anthony Coyle to the practice squad. Coyle, 6-4, 298 pounds, participated in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 offseason program and training camp. In 2020, he spent time on the...
NFL
chatsports.com

3 things to know about veteran safety Colts signed to shore up thin group

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts added a veteran strong safety to their secondary mix on Tuesday, signing long-time Minnesota Viking Andrew Sendejo to the 53-man roster after carrying just three safeties into Sunday’s season-opener. How did the Colts make room on the roster for Andrew Sendejo?. Indianapolis released cornerback Chris Wilcox...
NFL
FanSided

Former Vikings safety signed by the Indianapolis Colts

Finding a good defensive back in today’s NFL can be a real challenge. The Minnesota Vikings invested heavily in theirs this offseason by signing three new starters and extending Harrison Smith for what will hopefully be the rest of his career. The Vikings have enjoyed the services of several talented...
NFL

