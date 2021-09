Rick Ross has been teasing the release of his new album Richer Than I Ever Been for quite a while now. It is not entirely clear why he has been delaying the project (it was originally due in January this year) but it looks like we might get it before the end of this year. In a new interview on The Bakari Sellers Podcast, the Biggest Boss hinted that Richer Than I Ever Been will arrive before the end of this year. “Before this year, you’re getting new Rozay,” said Ross.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO