CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Emma Raducanu Attends the Met Gala Just Days After Winning the U.S. Open

By Alexandra Hough
purewow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been quite an exciting week for British tennis star, Emma Raducanu. The 18-year-old won the women’s championship tournament at the U.S. Open and attended the 2021 Met Gala within 48 hours. Raducanu unexpectedly stepped onto the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening. For the...

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Emma Raducanu rubs shoulders with A-list celebrities at the Met Gala

US Open champion Emma Raducanu rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in fashion and the celebrity world after scoring an invite to the Met Gala. The 18-year-old won her first major tournament on Saturday and 48 hours later found herself on a carpet with A-list stars at one of the year’s most exclusive events.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Wintour
New York Post

Emma Raducanu wins improbable US Open championship

Either result, a Cinderella was winning the 2021 U.S. Open. It just turned out not to be lefty sweetheart Leylah Fernandez of Canada. It turned out to be the one from Great Britain in maybe an even bigger fairytale. Emma Raducanu, 18, captured the U.S. Open in a straight-set 6-4,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#U S Open#Museum#Chanel#Icymi#British Vogue#Ig
Daily Mail

New US Open champion Emma Raducanu, 18, takes her place among the stars as she attends ‘fashion’s biggest night out’ at New York’s Met Gala just 48 hours after sealing her place as Britain’s new sporting superhero

Emma Raducanu turned heads tonight at the Met Gala as she wowed the crowd in a stunning black and white Chanel ensemble. The 18-year-old British tennis star scored an invite to the prestigious fashion event hosted by Vogue's Dame Anna Wintour after she won the US Open on Saturday in a fierce match against Canadian athlete Leylah Fernandez.
TENNIS
The Independent

Met Gala 2021: Emma Raducanu appears alongside A-list stars

Emma Raducanu’s incredible week keeps going as the British tennis star made her red carpet debut at this year’s Met Gala alongside A-list celebs such as Kim Kardashian West and Billie Eilish. The annual fashion extravaganza attracted some of the biggest names in the world for an unfamiliar September slot...
TENNIS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Qualifier to champion: Britain's Emma Raducanu, 18, wins U.S. Open

NEW YORK — British teenager Emma Raducanu arrived in New York last month with a ranking of 150th, just one Grand Slam appearance to her name and a flight booked to head out of town after the U.S. Open’s preliminary rounds in case she failed to win her way into the main tournament.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy