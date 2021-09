Tropical Storm Nicholas is churning in the Gulf of Mexico and looks like it will be making landfall along the Texas coast late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Right now, all the experts are saying that for us here in Southwest Louisiana, Nicholas will be a heavy rain event. Certain parts of our area are forecasted to get four to eight inches of rain between Monday evening and Wednesday night. Some areas could even get higher amounts.

