90 percent of full-time Fox Corp. employees say they're fully vaccinated: executive

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
 6 days ago
© Getty Images

An overwhelming majority of full-time employees at Fox Corporation said they're been fully vaccinated, according a human resources executive said in a memo on Tuesday.

According to Kevin Lord, senior vice president of Fox Corp. human resources, 90 percent of full-time employees are fully vaccinated.

“Following our request for employees to upload their vaccination status in our secure system, we are pleased to share that more than 90% of our full-time employees reported that they are fully vaccinated,” Lord said in the memo.

“This is important information for our company to know as we continue to implement our phased return to office timing and procedures,” he added.

Lord added that those who are not vaccinated or don’t provide proof of vaccination will have to undergo daily COVID-19 testing.

The news comes amid controversy involving Fox News hosts that, in the past, have given mixed messaging on the use of vaccines.

Sean Hannity , host of Fox's primetime show, "Hannity" has encouraged viewers to get the shot. Others, like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have criticized the use of coronavirus vaccines and maintained that Americans should not be forced to get them.

The announcement also comes after President Biden announced a new rule through the Labor Department that will require businesses with more than 100 employees to either get their employees vaccinated or require frequent COVID-19 testing.

Fox News announced in August they would be requiring staff to upload their vaccination status before the Biden administration's policy was put in place.

Many companies have opted to implement a vaccine mandate as the highly contagious delta variant has caused another surge in cases in the U.S., overwhelming hospitals and sending students back to online learning.

Updated at 10:09 a.m.

Comments / 0

The Hill

