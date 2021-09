Congratulations to all of our 2021 Reader’s Choice Winners! Thank you to everyone that took the time to nominate and vote for their favorite local places. We encourage you to visit these restaurants and eat local. It’s always fun to discover a new place and try new dishes, drinks, etc. Due to COVID-19 we will not be having an awards banquet this year, but winners will receive a certificate or award at a later date.

WAXAHACHIE, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO