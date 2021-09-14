CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candlelight Processional returns to EPCOT this holiday season

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 6 days ago
Candlelight Processional at EPCOT Candlelight Processional returns to EPCOT (Disney Parks Blog/Disney Parks Blog)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a beloved holiday tradition at EPCOT will return this year.

The Candlelight Processional will return Nov. 26 through Dec. 30 as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth, Disney announced Tuesday afternoon.

Cast members, musicians, singers and narrators will be required to be fully vaccinated, Disney said, so this year the event will not host choirs from different community groups and schools

“Instead, to maintain the grandeur of the performance, we are expanding our cast member choir to fill the stage with voices,” Disney said in a blog post. “We’re optimistic that the guest choirs will be able to rejoin us next year for this special holiday opportunity.”

Disney is still confirming the schedule of celebrity narrators as well as details about Candlelight Processional dining packages, which will be announced at a later date.

The Candlelight Processional began at Magic Kingdom in 1971 then moved to EPCOT in 1994. The production will take place in the American Gardens Theatre and include a live orchestra, cast choir and celebrity narrator retelling the traditional Christmas story in spectacular and heartwarming fashion, Disney said.

