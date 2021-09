Nine more Thurston County residents died of COVID-19 last week amid a record 746 cases in the past week as the virus continues to surge. Five women died due to COVID-19 including one in her 50s, two in their 60s, one in her 70s and another in her 80s; four men died, including one in his 50s, one in his 60s, one in his 70s and one in his 80s.