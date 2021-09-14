Financial Services Committee Advances Reconciliation Bill with Historic Housing Program Investments
The House Financial Services Committee today voted to favorably report legislation that would appropriate more than $300 billion in funding for affordable housing programs, including historic investments in HOME and the Housing Trust Fund. The bill also would create a new program, the First-Generation Downpayment Fund, through which states and nonprofits would provide first-time home buyers whose parents did not own homes with grants for down payment assistance and other expenses associated with purchasing a home.www.ncsha.org
