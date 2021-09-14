CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Services Committee Advances Reconciliation Bill with Historic Housing Program Investments

By Greg Zagorski
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House Financial Services Committee today voted to favorably report legislation that would appropriate more than $300 billion in funding for affordable housing programs, including historic investments in HOME and the Housing Trust Fund. The bill also would create a new program, the First-Generation Downpayment Fund, through which states and nonprofits would provide first-time home buyers whose parents did not own homes with grants for down payment assistance and other expenses associated with purchasing a home.

ncsha.org

NCSHA, Other Stakeholders Support House Efforts to Preserve Affordability of Housing Credit Properties

This week, NCSHA and 28 other affordable housing stakeholder organizations wrote to House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) thanking him for his leadership in protecting the long-term affordability of Housing Credit properties in reconciliation tax legislation the committee is finalizing today. In addition to its historic expansion of Housing Credit authority, the bill would close the Housing Credit “qualified contract” loophole and strengthen the ability of mission-driven Housing Credit project sponsors to maintain control of properties when challenged by real estate firms whose interests may undermine the properties’ rent-restricted affordability in the future.
REAL ESTATE
FingerLakes1

Civil rights, fair housing and consumer groups urge congress to advance housing investment and equity in historic human infrastructure bill

National civil rights, housing policy, and consumer protection groups released a letter sent to Congressional leadership and committee chairs calling for inclusion of housing policies that would advance racial and economic equity in the upcoming human infrastructure reconciliation legislation. The letter, linked here, was signed by the Center for Responsible...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Crain's New York Business

Democrats advance housing, climate goals in transportation bill

Rail, transit near affordable housing, and carbon emission programs would get a funding boost in a House transportation panel’s portion of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion tax and social policy bill. The legislation would address many Democratic climate priorities, with $10 billion for high-speed rail and $4 billion to lower transportation greenhouse...
CONGRESS & COURTS
yieldpro.com

Nation’s apartment industry testifies before the House Committee on financial services

On behalf of the nation’s rental housing industry, the National Apartment Association (NAA) and National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC), David Schwartz, Chairman and CEO of Waterton and Chair of NMHC testified before the House Committee on Financial Services at a hearing entitled Protecting Renters During the Pandemic: Reviewing Reforms to Expedite Emergency Rental Assistance on the urgent reforms needed to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

Saying Senate bill fell short, House Dems add more transit money in reconciliation

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A U.S. House panel early Wednesday passed along party lines a $60 billion slice of the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget plan, adding nearly $20 billion for a new transit program and high-speed rail development. Chairman Peter A. DeFazio of Oregon had considered these and other items underfunded in the Senate-led bipartisan infrastructure bill, passed there […] The post Saying Senate bill fell short, House Dems add more transit money in reconciliation appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hudsoncountyview.com

Sires joins House Dems in committee vote for $60B transportation & infrastructure reconciliation bill

U.S. Rep. Albio Sires (D-8) joined House Democrats in voting for a nearly $60 billion portion of the reconciliation budget bill as part of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. “From tackling climate change, to addressing racial and environmental injustices, to building back better after the COVID-19 pandemic, our nation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

Health Insurance Credits Advance in U.S. House Tax Committee

The House Ways and Means Committee approved legislation modifying the Affordable Care Act to make health insurance cheaper for millions of Americans. The panel voted 24-19 to advance the measure on Wednesday. The changes will be folded into Democrats’ sweeping tax and social spending package. Democrats are using that legislation,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyChesCo

Houlahan Legislation Advances Out of Committee, Invests Billions in Underserved Markets and Manufacturers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) announced her legislation was successfully adopted Friday in the House Small Business Committee’s $25 billion funding package advancing through the House. The committee now sends the bill to the House Budget Committee for inclusion in President Biden’s next legislative priority – the Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americasvoice.org

House Judiciary Committee Advances Immigration Reform: Another Step Forward to Long Overdue Breakthrough

Washington, DC – Yesterday the House Judiciary Committee moved forward legislation to grant legal permanent resident status – a stepping stone to citizenship – to Dreamers, TPS holders, farm workers and other essential workers. Immigrant populations are an ever more important part of the economic and community fabric of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gazette

House Democrats advance bill reforming oil and gas leasing on public lands

House Democrats are poised to deliver on President Joe Biden's calls to reform drilling for oil and gas on public lands and waters by raising costs on producers and imposing stricter regulatory requirements. Democrats on the Natural Resources Committee, which oversees energy production on federal lands, voted 24-13 late Thursday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Feinstein Says House Ways and Means Committee Advances Several Tax Provisions She Authored that Helps Californians

September 17, 2021 - Washington - Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on Thursday applauded the House Ways and Means Committee after it voted yesterday to include several tax provisions that she. authored in the reconciliation package:. “I want to thank Chairman Richard Neal and members of the House Ways and Means...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

House Democrat Alma Adams Threatens To Vote Against Spending Bill If HBCUs Don’t Receive More Federal Aid

Representative Alma Adams (D-N.C.) is threatening to vote against President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan unless the package includes more federal aid for HBCUs. Last May, Adams was part of a bipartisan group of Senators penned a letter requesting more federal funds for HBCU schools. Now, more Democrats are beginning to face pressure over the massive spending plan’s lack of HBCU funds and Adams is leading the effort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC New York

House Democrats' Plan Would Prohibit Individual Retirement Accounts From Holding Private Equity, Hedge Funds

House Democrats proposed a tax package that would prohibit individual retirement accounts from holding private equity, hedge funds and other investments for "accredited investors." These investments have requirements to partake, pegged to income, net worth or other measures. Proponents think the plan reduces IRAs' use as a tax shelter and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
texasbreaking.com

Stimulus Checks Update – New COVID-19 Stimulus Checks Will Be Available For Some US Workers – Are You Eligible?

The Biden administration has come up with a new $700 million program to assist Americans to pay for protective equipment or child care among other crucial expenses. With this, the government intends to offer financial relief through what are essentially targeted stimulus checks. However, the cash will only be available for select eligible people.
AGRICULTURE
RiverBender.com

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Joins Biden-harris Administration To Launch House America Initiative To Address Homelessness Crisis

ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, who serves as chair of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH), at a virtual event to launch House America: An All-Hands-On-Deck Effort to Address the Nation’s Homelessness Crisis. House America is a national partnership in which HUD and USICH invite mayors, county leaders, Tribal nation leaders, and governors to use the historic investments provided Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS

