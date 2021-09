Qantas has one of the longest histories of any airline – it is one of a handful of airlines to have already celebrated its 100th anniversary. It is not surprising then that it has operated a diverse range of aircraft. Since starting with jets, it moved to an all Boeing fleet (and an all 747 fleet for some time) but has since become a split Airbus and Boeing operator.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO