Cancer

Liver Cancer Unrelated to Viral Hepatitis Is Rising

 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cases of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer, that are not linked to either hepatitis B or hepatitis C are increasing, and are often associated with metabolic risk factors, according to a study by researchers in Japan. These findings were published in BMC Gastroenterology. “Metabolic syndrome...

Cancer Health

Surviving a 1-in-5-Million Liver Cancer

The doctors she saw initially didn’t seem too concerned, but 22-year-old Ella Neal knew something was seriously wrong. A persistent, unusual abdominal pain was keeping her up at night and distracting her from her studies at the University of Colorado Boulder. Scans showed a 7-centimeter lesion on her liver, but...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Rates of the most common form of liver cancer are rising in rural areas

Research indicates that rural Americans are disproportionately affected; those most at risk are men ages 60–69, non-Hispanic Blacks, American Indian/Alaskan Natives and those who live in the South or in high-poverty areas. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common form of liver cancer and the fastest-growing cause of cancer-related deaths...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about lung cancer that spreads to the liver

Small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) can metastasize, or spread, to the liver. Treatment will depend on the stage of the condition. Usually, doctors treat it with chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, or a combination of all three. SCLC is a serious condition that causes cancerous cells to grow in lung tissue. These cancerous...
CANCER
musc.edu

Unique sugar structures could identify early-stage liver cancer

Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) researchers report in Molecular Cancer Research that they have identified specific sugar structures that correlate to different subtypes of hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer. The ability to distinguish hepatocellular carcinoma subtypes could lead to earlier detection and more targeted therapies for the disease.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Hepatitis#Hepatitis A#Hepatitis B#Hepatitis C#Liver Cancer#Bmc Gastroenterology#Hcc#Nafld#Nash#Fib 4#Hbv
Knowridge Science Report

This stuff in gut may show your colon cancer risk

In a new study from the University of Washington, researchers found that the increased presence of certain bacteria in a gut biome indicates a greater risk that colon polyps will become cancerous. Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer in the United States, and its incidence is rising...
CANCER
osfhealthcare.org

What do the stages of cancer tell you?

When diagnosed with cancer, one of the first things a person asks is: How bad is it?. By this, the person is wanting to know the prognosis. To understand the prognosis, they need to know the stage of cancer at diagnosis. What it means. The stages of cancer indicate how...
CANCER
Cancer Health

Treating Blood Cancers

It’s a specialty that focuses on cancers that derive from the blood and the lymphatic system. We’re generally talking about leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma and diseases that lead up to them. The specialty is broad. It includes people who treat with medicines and people who do cellular and bone marrow transplants. Clinicians often care for patients and also do research.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Factors That Turn Normal Cells Into Liver Cancer Cells Identified

Researchers at the University of Helsinki could show for the first time that normal human fibroblast cells can be converted to specific cancer cells using only factors that are commonly detected in actual human patients. Previous studies have achieved this only by using powerful viral factors that are not common in human cancers.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Hepatitis C and diabetes: What is the link?

The hepatitis C virus (HCV) spreads through contact with blood. It can cause an acute or chronic infection. If HCV becomes chronic, it can contribute to liver damage and the development of other conditions, including diabetes. Numerous studies show a correlation between HCV and diabetes. Up to 33% of individuals...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Times News

Doctors talk about nonalcoholic fatty liver disease

Lehigh Gastroenterology Associates LLC is venturing into a new direction, one they hope will help their patients battle the bulge and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD. For many people, NAFLD won’t cause any serious health conditions, but for 6.5%, the disease can progress into nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, according to the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reports eight pregnant mothers have died in last four weeks; 72 unborn babies of COVID moms have died since pandemic began

Mississippi state health officials say eight pregnant Mississippi women have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in the last four weeks. “It’s been a rough month and a half,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday. “The Delta surge has really been stressful. It’s overwhelmed our health system, and it’s caused a number of deaths.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WCNC

Vaccinated people who catch COVID-19 are getting different symptoms. What are they?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doctors say COVID-19 symptoms are different for fully vaccinated people, as the vaccines are designed to prevent hospitalizations and severe illness. What they don't do, is prevent infections altogether. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully vaccinated people will have milder symptoms overall than an unvaccinated person.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
