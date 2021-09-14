Superior National Forest - Greenwood Lake wildfire update - September 14, 2021
SIZE: 26,797 acres CONTAINMENT: 75% PERSONNEL: 311. ANNOUNCEMENT: The Minnesota Incident Management Team C assumed command of the Greenwood Fire today at 6:00 a.m. SUMMARY: Started by lightning, the Greenwood Fire was detected on August 15, 2021, about 3:00 p.m. on the Laurentian Ranger District. The fire started approximately ten miles southwest of Isabella. 14 primary structures and 57 outbuildings were destroyed on August 23. The objective of fire management for the Greenwood Fire is full suppression using all available resources.www.boreal.org
