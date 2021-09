A survey commissioned by Bristol Myers Squibb reveals healthcare providers are confident that immunotherapy can positively impact earlier-stage cancers. A multinational survey commissioned by pharmaceutical firm Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) reveals that the majority of cancer doctors, surgeons, and specialists believe that immunotherapy is likely to have a positive impact on the treatment landscape, when it comes to patients with earlier-stage cancers, regardless of pre- or post-surgery status. The survey checked in with more than 250 cancer care providers in the US, Japan, Germany, Italy, and France currently treating patients diagnosed with Stage I to Stage III disease, across eight different types of cancer.

