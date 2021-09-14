CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Risk of Severe Breakthrough COVID is Low, but More Likely for the Elderly or Immunocompromised

Cover picture for the articleOf the small amount of breakthrough COVID-19 cases that required hospitalization, around 70% were in adults aged 65 and older. While the risk of getting a severe case of COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated is extremely low — just a 1 in 13,000 chance — it is more likely to occur in elderly people or those who are immunocompromised, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control.

